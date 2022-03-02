Two newborn babies die at Niloufer Hospital

Doctors rule out foul play, say they had health complications

Two newborn babies died at Niloufer Hospital here on Wednesday morning, but the hospital authorities have ruled out any foul play as they were provided with necessary treatment. The hospital’s Superintendent Dr. V. Murali Krishna said that doctors and nurses have attended on them. Both the newborns were one-day old, with health complications.

One of the babies, who weighed only 1 kg, was referred from Nagarkurnool to the hospital. The newborn suffered from respiratory distress. The female baby was rushed to the hospital with oxygen support. Though medicines were given for lung maturation, she had died on Wednesday morning, said Dr. Murali Krishna. The second baby suffered from Meconium Aspiration. The one-day-old baby was brought to the hospital on Tuesday, and died on Wednesday.