Two new engg. courses get AICTE recognition

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has recognised two new self-financed programmes of the Osmania University College of Engineering, which ensures AICTE scholarship for GATE-qualified students.

The two programmes are Mining Engineering and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning offered in B.Tech level and Mining Engineering offered at M.Tech level. “This recognition is important and mandatory for us, as these recognised courses are in demand,” said Prof Sriram Venkatesh, principal of the college.

Prof. Venkatesh said that the AICTE has also permitted increasing the student intake from 50 to 60 in BE Electronics and Communication Engineering. The college has also received the extension of approvals for all existing 6 UG and 18 PG programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder congratulated all stakeholders and hoped that the college will achieve its set goals in providing world class learning opportunities to students.