Two new directors for DRDO labs

July 02, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Centre had announced the appointment of directors for two key defence establishments on Saturday.

The new director of Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, here will be Anindya Biswas, an outstanding scientist. RCI is a premiere avionics lab of DRDO.

The Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), also located in the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, will also have a new director in B V Papa Rao, a distinguished scientist.

Mr. Biswas graduated in Electronics and Telecommunication from Bengal Engineering College (Calcutta University), Shibpur, West Bengal, and M.Tech (ECE) from IIT Kharagpur. He played a vital role in the indigenous development of terminal guidance systems for anti-tank guided missiles, and precision-guided systems strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

As a team leader for the terminal guidance systems, he led the conceptualisation, design, and development of several low-cost miniature terminal guidance systems that find applications in numerous tactical missiles. He also led the design and development of several precision guided weapons. The new RCI director was DRDO Young Scientist Award in 2002 and the Scientist of the Year Award in 2016.

Mr. Papa Rao graduated in mechanical engineering from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and M.Tech in production engineering from JNTU, Hyderabad. He has more than three decades of experience in the design and development of state-of-the-art advanced propulsion systems, gas generators, auxiliary motors and thrust vector control systems for solid motors.

His sustained R&D contributions in advanced propulsion systems and other mission-critical sub-systems have been crucial for the development of submarine-launched ballistic missiles and long-range Agni missiles. He has been conferred with performance excellence award, special award for strategic contributions, a technology group award and National Science Day award. He is a member of the Astronautical Society of India, International Ballistic Society and others, informed an official spokesperson on Saturday.

