Two nabbed while transporting banned cotton seeds

April 22, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The special operations team (SOT) of Medchal zone along with the Shamirpet police and Agricultural department seized 1.2 tonnes of prohibited cotton seeds worth ₹19.2 lakh from two men who were transporting it from Karnataka to Mancherial in Telangana.

The accused, Gaddam Srikanth, 38, and Goshika Naveen Kumar, 31, were arrested near a resort on the Rajiv Highway at Shamirpet. “The men, both drivers, were illegally transporting prohibited cotton seeds by concealing it under 1,560 kg of onion bags. They were following the orders of Pindi Suresh, and Shivaiah, both from Mancherial, after collecting it from a known supplier in Koppal district of Karnataka,” said the officials.

They further confessed that on April 14, they had gone to the same place and transported the 1,200 kg of seeds from the same person and handed it over to Shivaiah and Suresh Yadav at Mandamarri of Mancherial Dist.

Telangana / Hyderabad / crime / police

