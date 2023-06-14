Two nabbed for burglary, gold ornaments and silver items recovered

June 14, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Zonal crime team, South Zone and East Zone, Central Crime Station and the Detective department in a joint operation nabbed two persons who allegedly burgled a house at Madannapet and made away with gold and silver ornaments last week.

Police said that they had recovered gold ornaments weighing about 209 grams, 1,250 gm silver articles and ₹35,000 cash from the two accused.

According to the police, Mohammed Shahbaz Hussain, 42, an auto driver from Talabkatta, and Mohammed Irfan, 33, a welder from Shaheen Nagar, had a history of similar crimes and were registered at Langar House, Khammam and Khanapur police stations.

Madannapet police said that the duo was suspected for the burglary based on CCTV footage, while investigating the complaint of one Sudershan Singh who filed a case on June 4. Further investigation led to the recovery of the loot.