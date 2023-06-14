HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two nabbed for burglary, gold ornaments and silver items recovered

Police said that they had recovered gold ornaments weighing about 209 grams, 1,250 gm silver articles and ₹35,000 cash from the two accused

June 14, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) P. Shabarish along with senior officials showing seized items to media at in Hyderabad on June 13, 2023.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) P. Shabarish along with senior officials showing seized items to media at in Hyderabad on June 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Special Zonal crime team, South Zone and East Zone, Central Crime Station and the Detective department in a joint operation nabbed two persons who allegedly burgled a house at Madannapet and made away with gold and silver ornaments last week.

Police said that they had recovered gold ornaments weighing about 209 grams, 1,250 gm silver articles and ₹35,000 cash from the two accused.

According to the police, Mohammed Shahbaz Hussain, 42, an auto driver from Talabkatta, and Mohammed Irfan, 33, a welder from Shaheen Nagar, had a history of similar crimes and were registered at Langar House, Khammam and Khanapur police stations.

Madannapet police said that the duo was suspected for the burglary based on CCTV footage, while investigating the complaint of one Sudershan Singh who filed a case on June 4. Further investigation led to the recovery of the loot.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.