Two more women who underwent FP operation lose life

Altogether 4 out of 34 women who underwent DPL have died in the past three days

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD:
August 30, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two more women who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy at Civil Hospital, Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district, died on Tuesday. Altogether, four women who underwent the family planning programme at the health facility lost their lives in the past three days. 

An enquiry was lodged to know the cause of the deaths. Post Mortem Report (PME) reports are awaited. The enquiry report would be submitted to the Telangana government in a week’s time.

A Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) camp was held at the Civil Hospital, where 34 women were operated on August 25. Out of them, four women have died including two on Tuesday. The women who died complained of gastroenteritis. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana’s Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that special medical teams have assessed the health condition of the remaining 30 women. The teams visited their home to check on their condition. Out of the 30, nine were admitted at two hospitals. The senior health official said that their admission into hospitals is a precautionary measure, and that none of them are in critical condition. 

On the sidelines of a press conference held at State Health Campus, Koti, on Tuesday he said that the nine women had fever, pain in abdomen. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The four women who died are 22 years to 32 years of age. Dr Srinivasa said that the State government has announced ex gratia of ₹ 5 lakh, a 2BHK House, to families of the deceased and their children would be admitted in residential schools. 

Out of the 34 women from the Ibrahimpatnam division who underwent DPL, five are from Yacharam Primary Health Centre (PHC), four from Arutla PHC,  seven from Eliminedu PHC, four from Madgul PHC, two from Dandumailaram PHC, two from Irwin PHC, and eight from Ibrahimpatnam PP Unit. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app