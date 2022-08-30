Two more women who underwent FP operation lose life

ADVERTISEMENT

Two more women who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy at Civil Hospital, Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district, died on Tuesday. Altogether, four women who underwent the family planning programme at the health facility lost their lives in the past three days.

An enquiry was lodged to know the cause of the deaths. Post Mortem Report (PME) reports are awaited. The enquiry report would be submitted to the Telangana government in a week’s time.

A Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) camp was held at the Civil Hospital, where 34 women were operated on August 25. Out of them, four women have died including two on Tuesday. The women who died complained of gastroenteritis.

Telangana’s Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that special medical teams have assessed the health condition of the remaining 30 women. The teams visited their home to check on their condition. Out of the 30, nine were admitted at two hospitals. The senior health official said that their admission into hospitals is a precautionary measure, and that none of them are in critical condition.

On the sidelines of a press conference held at State Health Campus, Koti, on Tuesday he said that the nine women had fever, pain in abdomen.

The four women who died are 22 years to 32 years of age. Dr Srinivasa said that the State government has announced ex gratia of ₹ 5 lakh, a 2BHK House, to families of the deceased and their children would be admitted in residential schools.

Out of the 34 women from the Ibrahimpatnam division who underwent DPL, five are from Yacharam Primary Health Centre (PHC), four from Arutla PHC, seven from Eliminedu PHC, four from Madgul PHC, two from Dandumailaram PHC, two from Irwin PHC, and eight from Ibrahimpatnam PP Unit.