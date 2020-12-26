Two more U.K. returnees test positive for coronavirus in Telangana

HYDERABAD

26 December 2020 23:31 IST

Three immediate contacts of the COVID-positive returnees also test positive

Two more persons who came to Telangana from United Kingdom (UK) have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. They are from Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

From December 9, a total of 1,216 people have come to the State from UK. Of them, 937 were tracked and tested and 18 have tested positive (including the two on Saturday). The 18 patients include six from Medchal-Malkajgiri, four from Hyderabad, two from Jagtial, one each from Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Warangal Urban. They were admitted in separate wards in different hospitals. Besides the coronavirus-positive patients, their immediate contacts too were traced. The 18 positive patients have 79 immediate contacts. Of the 79, three were detected with COVID-19. The rest are under quarantine. All samples were sent to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing to know the strain of the virus. Results are expected in two days, said Telangana Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

Telangana Health department’s officials and staff who were caught up with hectic work related to COVID-19 vaccination had to focus on the UK returnees after news about a new variant of coronavirus reached them. The exercise of identifying the contacts was similar to the one taken up in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genome sequencing

Samples collected from all of them were sent to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing to know the variant of coronavirus. Dr Srinivasa said that the results of the sequencing is expected in two days.