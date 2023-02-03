Two more super luxury buses flagged off in Karimnagar

February 03, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Two new Bharat Stage-VI compliant super luxury buses were inducted into the TSRTC’s fleet in Karimnagar on Friday.

The new buses were flagged off by Karimnagar Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu at the Karimnagar-II bus depot.

TSRTC Regional Manager Khusro Shah Khan, Deputy Regional Manager (Operations) N. Chandar Rao and others were present.

As many as 22 BS6 super luxury buses were added to the fleet of the TSRTC’s Karimnagar region in the first phase so far. The new buses are equipped with modern features, including CCTV cameras, to provide a safe and comfortable journey.

The TSRTC has embarked on a major exercise to modernise and expand its fleet in a phased manner.