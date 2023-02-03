HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more super luxury buses flagged off in Karimnagar

February 03, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Two new Bharat Stage-VI compliant super luxury buses were inducted into the TSRTC’s fleet in Karimnagar on Friday.

The new buses were flagged off by Karimnagar Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu at the Karimnagar-II bus depot.

TSRTC Regional Manager Khusro Shah Khan, Deputy Regional Manager (Operations) N. Chandar Rao and others were present.

As many as 22 BS6 super luxury buses were added to the fleet of the TSRTC’s Karimnagar region in the first phase so far. The new buses are equipped with modern features, including CCTV cameras, to provide a safe and comfortable journey.

The TSRTC has embarked on a major exercise to modernise and expand its fleet in a phased manner.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.