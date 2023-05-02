Two more pumped storage hydel projects proposed in Telangana

May 02, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Two more off-stream closed-loop pumped storage hydro-electric projects (PSPs) have been proposed in Telangana with a combined capacity of 1,240 megawatt in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad and Nizamabad districts with the Ministry of Power (MoP) issuing new guidelines to extend the total waiver of inter-State transmission (ISTS) charges to projects whose construction is awarded till June 30, 2025.

An experts committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) has recently issued the terms of reference for conducting the environmental impact assessment for appraisal of the two projects. The 640-MW project is proposed in 1,099 acres of Regulguda, Manikapatar and Sarkepally in Kumram Bheen district including 708 acres forest land and the 600 MW project in 1,036 acres of Mailaram village in Nizamabad district including 888 acres of forest land.

The 640 MW project with 1×320 MW and 2×160 MW units is proposed to be developed with an estimated cost of ₹4,041 crore. According to the project proponents, they plan to draw (lift) 0.359 tmcft water from Peddavagu rivulet, a tributary of Pranahita river, as one-time drawal for non-consumptive re-utilisation of 0.304 tmcft and another 0.04 tmcft would be recouped periodically against evaporation losses from the rivulet.

Upper reservoir of the project is proposed with a capacity of 0.351 tmcft and the lower reservoir with 0.316 tmcft and the lower reservoir is located 14 km away from the project site – lower reservoir of the PSP. The project proposes to generate 1,372 million units of energy annually.

Similarly, 600 MW project is proposed with an estimated cost of ₹3,293 crore by drawing (lifting) one-time requirement of 0.438 tmcft water from Kappalavagu rivulet located about 10 km away from the lower reservoir of the PSP. It envisages non-consumptive re-utilisation of 0.342 tmcft and plans to draw 0.04 tmcft from the sources periodically to meet the evaporation losses.

The upper reservoir is planned to be created with 0.407 tmcft storage and lower reservoir with 0.378 tmcft. The project is proposed with 1×300 MW and 2×150 MW units. According to the officials, PSPs with a total capacity of 4,745.60 MW are in operation in the country, four projects with 2,780 MW capacity are under construction and another 27 projects with a capacity of 29,930 MW are allotted and under different stages of development in several States.