Two more persons, including SBI branch manager, held in ₹175 crore online fraud

Published - August 28, 2024 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Two persons, including a State Bank of India (SBI) Branch Manager, were arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) for their involvement in a ₹175 crore online fraud.  

Madhu Babu Gali, 49, SBI Shamsheergunj Branch Manager and Upadhya Sandeep Sharma, 34, a gym trainer were arrested on August 28 based on a suo moto complaint filed by the bureau. This follows the arrest of two gang members on August 24.

According to the police, the branch manager colluded with the fraudsters, facilitating the opening of current bank accounts, aiding in the withdrawal of funds and orchestrating the diversion of money, all in exchange for commissions. 

Earlier, the bureau’s data analysis team identified suspicious activity linked to six bank accounts in SBI Shamsheergunj. Deeper investigation revealed a large-scale cyber fraud operation with as many as 600 complaints linked to these accounts and massive influx of funds flowing through them in a short time frame (March- April 2024).

The police identified five associates closely working with their mastermind in Dubai, targeting vulnerable individuals. “Their strategy involved luring people into opening bank accounts and using them for illegal activities such as cybercrime and hawala transactions. These account holders were offered commissions for their participation,” the officials explained.  

