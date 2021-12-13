Two more negative for Omicron

HYDERABAD

13 December 2021 21:54 IST

The variant is not detected in Telangana

Genome sequencing results of two more samples which were sent from Telangana have tested negative for Omicron. The variant was not detected in the State till Monday night.

Altogether, 5,316 people have come from at-risk countries to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad. Of them, 18 fliers have tested positive in RT-PCR test, including one passenger, on Monday.

Samples collected from them were sent for genome sequencing. Of the 18 COVID positive patients, 15 have tested negative for Omicron. The sequencing results of three more passengers were awaited.

190 COVID cases

The State has registered 190 COVID cases on Monday taking the total to 6,78,478. Meanwhile, one more COVID patient died.

The new 190 infections includes 70 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and 10 from Suryapet.

From March 2, 2020 to December 13 of this year, a total of 2.90 crore samples were put to test and 6,78,478 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,837 were active cases, 6,70,633 have recovered, while 4,008 people have died.