Two more months for IVF treatment at govt. hospitals

It would take at least two more months to begin IVF services at government hospitals.

Health Minister Harish Rao announced around two-and-a-half-months ago that fertility centres would begin at Gandhi Hospital, Modern Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj, and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, Warangal.

Later, officials from the Health department said that In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) will be the main treatment that would be offered at these centres.

It was learnt that the process of floating tenders would be completed by the end of this month. And it would take over one-and-a-half month more to put the equipment and other resources in place to launch the services.

“All forms of investigations, treatment, hormonal therapy, and follow-ups would be offered at the centres so that people don’t have to shell out money from their pocket for services at private hospitals,” said a senior official from the department. Embryologists too would be appointed in the coming days.

Infertility treatment at government hospitals is not a new initiative. A fertility centre was launched at Gandhi Hospital in January 2018. Some of the services provided back then were medicines for ovulation, and investigations such as follicular study, dilation and curettage. However, the services were discontinued.

The cost of IVF at private health facilities range from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh, depending on the methods, and equipment used.