Two more held in BTech student murder case

March 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The suspected girlfriend, along with a friend of the 21-year-old engineering student, who surrendered and allegedly confessed to murdering and chopping the body of his friend after sensing a threat to his love life, were arrested by the Abdullapurmet police on Monday, on charges of aiding and abetting in destroying evidence and for not disclosing about the crime to the police.

The police on Monday arrested Prabhaliti Hassain, 21, of JNURRM colony, and Katta Niharika Reddy, 20, a resident of Hastinapuram, who reportdly helped the prime accused, Hari Hara Krishna, in the murder of Nenavath Naveen, 22, a BTech student of Mahatma Gandhi University in Yellareddyguda.

“Hassain helped Krishna in shifting Naveen’s body parts from the main crime scene before he surrendered and provided him shelter after the murder. Both Hassain and Niharika did not inform the matter to their friends, relatives and to police though they had the knowledge of the offence,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner, D.S. Chauhan.

It was revealed during interrogation of Hari Hara Krishna that he took money from Niharika to remain in hiding and sought Hassain’s help in shifting the body parts.

“Krishna and Naveen were friends since 2017. On the night of February 17, he took Naveen to a bushy area near Abdullapurmet ORR with an intention of murdering him. After he strangled him to death and chopped his body parts with a knife, he changed clothes at Hassain’s house in Brahmanapally and informed him about the murder, while seeking his help in disposing of the body parts. The two went to the outskirts of Manneguda and threw away the bags containing body parts. The next day, Krishna met Niharika and informed her about the murder and took some money from her for his expenses and stayed in contact with her through phone. On February 20, he reportedly showed her the scene of the crime from a distance,” said the Commissioner.

Before Krishna surrendered on February 24, Hassain reportedly helped him in collecting the head and body parts from the place where it was thrown earlier and handed it over to him. They burnt the body parts, and Krishna and Niharika cleared their chats. He took a bath at her house and changed into new clothes before surrendering before the police at Abdullapurmet Police Station.