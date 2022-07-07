Two more C&D waste treatment plants to come up in city

Two such plants are already functioning from Jeedimetla and Fathullahguda

The GHMC will soon enhance its capacity for treatment of construction debris by setting up two more plants.

A statement from GHMC informed that two more construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plants are on the cards in order to clear the debris as soon as it is dumped. They will be set up in Charminar and Secunderabad zones respectively.

Already, two such plants are functioning from Jeedimetla in Kukatpally zone and Fathullahguda in LB Nagar zone. Each plant processes a total 500 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste.

Tenders were called for collection and treatment of C&D waste from 15 circles coming into the purview of Secunderabad and Charminar zones, in which it was specified that the plants should be within 10 kilometres distance and established in at least five acres.

A single agency has won both the tenders, thereby claiming both the projects. As of now, the bids await approval from the government, and as soon as the approval comes, the GHMC will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the agency, the statement said.

After the MoU, the agency will have a year’s time to set up the processing plants. However, collection of debris has to start as soon as the MoU is entered.

The plants have been divided into two packages for the tendering purpose. The plant under Package-I, to be set up in Charminar, will serve eight circles, including Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, and Jubilee Hills. The second plant under Package-II to be set up in Secunderabad will cover seven circles, namely Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, and Begumpet.

The statement from the GHMC appealed to citizens not to throw the debris on footpaths, nalas, and lakes. Action will be initiated against the errant as per the GHMC Act, and they shall be penalised, it has warned.