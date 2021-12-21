Two more C&D waste processing plants on the anvil

HYDERABAD

21 December 2021 22:23 IST

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday informed that the GHMC is in the process of setting up two more construction and demolition waste processing units apart from the existing ones at Jeedimetla and Fatullahguda.

These units are likely to be set up in the south and north side of the twin cities, she said, during an inspection of the Jeedimetla unit along with the standing committee members, Additional Commissioner- Sanitation B. Santosh and others, said a press release.

