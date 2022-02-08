Two more C&D waste plants to be set up in city

‘Bidder should set up plant on own land’

GHMC has made amendments to its policy of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste treatment and added an additional condition in the tender norms, stipulating that the bidder should set up the plant on his own land.

Inviting bids for establishment of two more C&D waste treatment plants in addition to the existing two, the civic body has inserted the condition that the bidders should own land to the extent of at least five acres, 10 kilometres away from the city, for transporting and processing waste. The plants are to be set up for 15 circles in the South and the North zones of the city. February 21 is the last date for the tenders.

The two plants already set up at Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda are being run by the Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited under the public-private-partnership mode. They have been set up on the land given by the government.

Two more plants, proposed at Kotwalguda and Mallapur, could not take off due to issues pertaining to land availability.

Existing plants each with capacity of 500 tonnes per day have been launched respectively in April 2020 and May 2021.

It is estimated that the city generates 2,000 metric tonnes of construction debris per day. In view of the city’s expansion and renovation, the waste is expected to increase phenomenally in the coming days.

GHMC has been the first corporation in the entire South India to set up the C&D waste processing units, a statement said.

Waste from Khairatabad, Yusufguda, Jubilee Hills, Chandanagar, RC Puram, Patancheru, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutbullahpur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, and Begumpet is transported to Jeedimetla, while the waste from LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Hayatnagar circles is processed at Fathullaguda plant.

Those seeking transportation of waste generated from renovation and demolition works may call the toll free number 1800 120 1159. In Jeedimetla, a tipping fee of ₹351 per tonne is charged for collection and transportation, while in Fathullaguda, the fee is ₹342 per tonne.

At Jeedimetla, 11.58 lakh MT of waste has been collected and 2.49 lakh MT has been processed, while at Fathullaguda, 7.41 lakh MT waste has been collected and 0.51 lakh MT has been processed so far.