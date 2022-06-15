Two more BJP leaders arrested ‘for insult skit on CM KCR, govt.’ 

BJP State chief Sanjay, who is accused one, served notice

Hayathnagar police arrested two more leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, for their role in organising skit and performances that were allegedly in the nature of insulting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the government’s various schemes in the State formation day celebrations, on Tuesday.

Following a complaint by TRS, the police had already arrested Jitta Balakrishna Reddy on Friday on charges of ‘intentional insult and promoting hatred’.

On Tuesday it arrested Ms. Rani Rudrama and Boddu Yellana.

“The BJP leaders have misused the platform to defame government schemes with false accusations against the Chief Minister and the government with an intention to mislead people and provoke hatred and unrest,” the police had said, examining the footage of the said skit.

Making derogatory comments, they also personally attacked the Chief Minister by showing him in poor light, such “as a boozer and a cheater,” the police said. The programme was broadcast over a local Telugu channel.

Hayathnagar police on Sunday has already served a notice to Bandi Sanjay for his arrest.