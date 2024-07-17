Two more arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Alwal

The Alwal police arrested two more men in the case of sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman on the intervening night of July 13 and 14.

Sai Kiran alias Nani, 25 and Saleem, 27 were arrested by the Alwal police on Tuesday following questioning of the initial suspect, S. Shankar, the auto driver.

The incident unfolded when the woman from Balajinagar of Yapral was heading home from Alwal police station after lodging a complaint against her husband for domestic violence.

On her way back, she engaged S. Shankar’s auto from Lothkunta auto stand and stopped at Golnaka Cross Roads for supper when the two men joined as co-passengers. “They requested Shankar to drop them a little ahead. Within a few minutes of the ride, instigated by Saleem, Sai Kiran caught hold of the woman, threatened the auto driver against disclosing about it to anyone and sexually assaulted the woman in a barren land opposite to a known movie theatre in the area,” Alwal Inspector Rahul Dev said.

Responding to her distress call around 2 a.m., the Bollarum police reached the spot, rescued her, and filed a zero FIR. The incident came into light the following day after the case was transferred to Alwal police on July 14.

The Alwal police have booked the case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.