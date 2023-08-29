ADVERTISEMENT

Two more arrested for Aadhaar-enabled Payment System fraud 

August 29, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The accused made silicone moulds of fingerprints of customers and used it to withdraw amounts from banks using Aadhar enabled payment system

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Crime Investigation Department on Tuesday said it arrested two more persons — one each from Bengaluru and Kishangunj in Bihar — for alleged unauthorised withdrawals from bank branches, in a case it registered in December 2022.

The police had already arrested the main accused Akram Alam, a customer service point agent, in the same month.

According to the police, a retired government official had complained of unauthorised withdrawals from his bank account in State Bank of India, St. Mary’s Road branch. In all, ₹24,000 was withdrawn.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation led to the arrest of one Akram Alam. It was also found that the customer service points agents were using silicone moulds of fingerprints to withdraw the amounts via Aadhar-enabled Payment System, in which a bank customer need not visit the branch, and can carry out basic transactions with the Aadhaar number-enabled bank account and the fingerprint to authenticate the transaction.

The accused persons were preparing silicone moulds of fingerprints, from the original impressions on documents at government departments such as the Registrations and the Revenue.

According to the police the two accused who were arrested now are 29-year-old Ranjit Sah and 21-year-old Safat Alam, both also bank customer service point agents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US