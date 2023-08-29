Two more arrested for Aadhaar-enabled Payment System fraud 

August 29, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Crime Investigation Department on Tuesday said it arrested two more persons — one each from Bengaluru and Kishangunj in Bihar — for alleged unauthorised withdrawals from bank branches, in a case it registered in December 2022.

The police had already arrested the main accused Akram Alam, a customer service point agent, in the same month.

According to the police, a retired government official had complained of unauthorised withdrawals from his bank account in State Bank of India, St. Mary’s Road branch. In all, ₹24,000 was withdrawn.

The investigation led to the arrest of one Akram Alam. It was also found that the customer service points agents were using silicone moulds of fingerprints to withdraw the amounts via Aadhar-enabled Payment System, in which a bank customer need not visit the branch, and can carry out basic transactions with the Aadhaar number-enabled bank account and the fingerprint to authenticate the transaction.

The accused persons were preparing silicone moulds of fingerprints, from the original impressions on documents at government departments such as the Registrations and the Revenue.

According to the police the two accused who were arrested now are 29-year-old Ranjit Sah and 21-year-old Safat Alam, both also bank customer service point agents.