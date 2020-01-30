Two more admitted in city hospitals

Two people who returned to Hyderabad from China with mild cold and cough were admitted at the Isolation Ward of Fever Hospital and Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. Samples collected from them were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to test for coronavirus.

Telangana health officials said they are yet to receive test results of samples collected from five people admitted at Fever Hospital till Wednesday. All of them were discharged as their condition was stable.

A 39-year-old man who arrived in Hyderabad from China with cold was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Thursday morning. The one who was admitted at Fever Hospital is a 29-year-old software engineer who returned from Shanghai on Wednesday night. As he suffered from sore throat, he got admitted at the Fever Hospital’s Isolation Ward on Thursday afternoon.

Another person from Karimnagar who returned from China who developed some health issues contacted the health officials.

The first positive case of coronavirus in India detected in Kerala has further alerted Telangana health officials. If samples collected from any person admitted in Telangana government hospitals were to test positive for nCoV, symptomatic treatment will be provided to them as there is no specific treatment for nCoV yet, said senior officials from the State Health department.

World Health Organisation too in its situation report-8 on nCoV stated that currently there is no known effective antiviral therapy for 2019-nCoV. They are working with its networks of researchers and other experts to coordinate global work on clinical care and treatment, epidemiology, and other aspects.

“This (nCoV) is like any other flu. Its symptoms are the same as Swine flu. Symptomatic treatment will be provided to treat cold, cough and throat pain. It will be a huge challenge if someone develops high temperature and distress in lungs as these could lead to pneumonia. If anyone develops pneumonia, all care will be provided including ventilator support and pulmonologists to attend them” said Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health (Telangana).

He said that compared to Ebola, or other highly infectious diseases, mortality rate among those suffering from coronavirus is low.

In any case, if anyone tests positive for nCoV, people in contact with them, such as family members, will be isolated too and their samples too will be sent for tests.