ECI releases schedule for election to vacant MLC seats under MLA quota 

January 04, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - HYDERABA

Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the schedule for election to two vacancies in the Telangana Legislative Council under the MLAs quota.

The two seats fell vacant following resignation of Kadiam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy who were elected as MLAs in the recent assembly elections. The two members who have term till November 30, 2027 submitted their resignations on December 9.

The notification for the election would be issued on January 11 and January 18 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of the nominations would take place on January 19 and January 22 in the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The election for the two vacancies would be held on January 29 and the counting of votes would take place the same day.

The ruling Congress has strength of 65 in the current assembly including one member of the CPI while the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has 39 members. The BJP with eight and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) with seven members are two other parties that could cast their votes in the selection of members for the legislative council. The Congress in the run up to the election assured to give one MLC seat to the CPI and it has to be seen whether the party would fulfil its promise in the coming election.