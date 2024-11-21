Two missing girl students from Hyderabad traced to Andhra Pradesh beach

The two students who were reported missing from a private school in Kukatpally on Wednesday were traced in Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police said that the girls, aged 13 and 14, were studying in Class VIII in Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Vivekananda Nagar Colony.

“When they did not return home from school on Wednesday, their parents searched for them and registered a complaint about them missing,” said Kukatpally police Inspector M. Muthu.

While a team was working on the case, a tip off from their classmates revealed that they were at Suryalanka beach in Bapatla. “Their classmate saw their Instagram story and shared that they were at the beach in Bapatla. A team of two police officers reached there at 1 p.m. on Thursday and found them. They are being brought back to Hyderabad,” said the inspector.