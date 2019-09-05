Two minors’ death in RR Dist. not due to dengue, says Death Audit

Health Department officials have declared that the recent death of two minors in Rangareddy limits is not because of dengue. In the past one week, death of two children who reportedly suffered from dengue came to their notice. One is from Hafeezpet and the other from Narsingi.

When a Death Audit was taken up, they found that the private hospitals where the children were admitted, performed Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) to declare dengue.

“RDT cannot be used to declare dengue. A MAC-ELISA test has to be used for that. Since they used the RDT, we cannot declare the two deaths as dengue deaths,” said A. Rambabu, District Malaria Officer (DMO), Rangareddy.

Officials have stressed many times that the RDT cannot be relied upon to declare dengue since it has 27% chance of giving false positive and negative results. They suggested people ensure hospitals use the MAC-ELISA test to declare dengue. The Hyderabad DMHO will take up audit into two deaths in the city limits.

How are dengue deaths declared?

Though 2,188 dengue cases were reported in the State from January 1 to August 29, not even one dengue-caused death was reported. When deaths reportedly because of dengue come to the notice of officials, a committee comprising the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), District Malaria Officer (DMO), Epidemiologist and others, conduct a Death Audit.

As part of it they go through case sheets to find which test was performed to declare dengue, treatment provided, if patient had any co-morbid conditions and other details. After investigation, the committee declares whether dengue was the cause for the death.

RDT-based admissions

Are some private hospitals not using the recommended test to confirm and declare dengue? DMOs say they have come across multiple hospital reports which state that the RDT was performed to declare dengue and admit patients.

“The normal platelet count in a person is 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh. It will drop not only in a dengue affected person but when one suffers from any form of fever as well. When the platelet count is 1 lakh or a little over it, some private hospitals plant a doubt in patients’ minds that the count might drop further and they might be suffering from dengue. When a patient is admitted, more tests are performed. When the platelet count drops to 50,000 to 60000, platelets are transfused, which should not be done. All this costs a lot of money to patients,” explained Dr. Rambabu.

Other DMOs too pointed out that some private hospitals are fleecing money from patients by cashing in on the dengue fear.

Earlier, Citing World Health Organisation guidelines, Fever Hospital superintendent K. Shankar said platelets are transfused only when the platelet count drops to below 20,000 with bleeding, or below 10,000 without bleeding. “There could be adverse effect if platelets are transfused when the count is not below 50,000 to 60,000,” he cautioned.