Two men sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in separate POCSO cases

Published - November 14, 2024 11:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men, earlier arrested under the charges of sexual assault of minor girls in two separate cases, were convicted on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

The Nampally court sentenced 19-year-old Hathgade Sumeeth to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 25 years and slapped a fine of ₹7,000 on him. The court also awarded the victim a compensation of ₹3 lakh.

The judgement came about three years after the Mangalhat police booked the man for sexually assaulting the 9-year-old victim when she was returning from a shop near her residence. The accused also thrashed the girl and threatened to kill her when she cried and protested.

Following the complaint, when the Bharosa team visited the victim’s residence, they found both the parents in an inebriated state. The victim was rescued and shifted to a government shelter home for a year following the orders from the Child Welfare Committee. Meanwhile, her parents were counselled and following a deaddiction program, reunited with their daughter.

In another case, the special court for POCSO cases in LB Nagar sentenced 27-year-old Vadde Prakash, a resident of Bakapur village in Pudur mandal of Vikarabad, to 20 years of RI. The court also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on the man. The man was arrested by the Chevella police in 2016.

Published - November 14, 2024 11:38 am IST

