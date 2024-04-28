Two men booked for assaulting food delivery executive in Hyderabad

April 28, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two men were booked for assaulting a food delivery executive after they were escorted out of a pub in Film Nagar around Friday midnight. Officials said the bouncers of the pub escorted the drunk men out after they picked up a quarrel with other customers inside.

The men, Rakesh Kumar (29), a digital marketing executive, and Santosh (32), a businessman, were picking up fights with commuters on the road at Jubilee Hills around 12.10 a.m. “During that time, they stopped Ashok, a food delivery executive who was heading home and assaulted him. He approached us and lodged a complaint against the men,” explained the police.

A case was registered under Section 324 r/w 34 of the IPC and the two men were taken into custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.