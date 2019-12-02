Two members of Inter-State gang of burglars held

The Three Town police arrested two members of an inter-State gang of burglars and recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth ₹ 22 lakh besides a stolen car from their possession here on Monday.

The police nabbed the accused identified as Rayapati Venkanna, 43, and M. Jaya Ram, 36, both hailing from Andhra Pradesh while travelling in a stolen car at Prakashnagar bridge here early on Monday morning. Police said Venkanna was allegedly involved in as many as 30 property offences reported in the limits of various police stations in Telangana, AP, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The duo was wanted in two burglary cases reported in Khammam III Town and Wyra limits.

Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal appreciated the police team comprising circle inspector of Three Town police station Sridhar for apprehending the kingpin of the inter-State gang of burglars and recovering the stolen gold and silver ornaments.