Two medicos, TS Medical Council Sr. Asst held

‘They fraudulently obtained certificates from TSMC’

‘They fraudulently obtained certificates from TSMC’

Two medicos who graduated from private universities in China were arrested by the Hyderabad cyber crime police on Thursday for fraudulently obtaining the medical registration certificates from Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC).

Kandukuri Anantha Kumar (47), a senior assistant of TSMC, Koti, was also arrested for preparing and delivering fabricated medical registration certificates to Kasaramoni Sivanand (32) from Ibrahimpatnam and Thota Dilip Kumar (31) from Karmanghat, who completed their MBBS from China in 2012, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) AR Srinivas said. Anantha Kumar played a key role in illegally facilitating the medical registration certificate by allegedly collecting ₹R9 lakh each from Sivanand and Dilip, who completed their medicine from South East University and Nantong University, respectively, and returned to India.

While Sivanand worked as a duty doctor from 2012 to 2016 at a corporate hospital in the city and Later he joined a private health company, Dilip Kumar too worked at a corporate hospital from 2016 to 2018 and currently assists senior doctors at private hospitals.

On February 23, Registrar of TSMC Ch. Hanmantha Rao, lodged a complaint with police stating that during the data verification they found that some unqualified doctors obtained fabricated medical registration certificates illegally on the genuinely qualified doctors’ registration numbers and requested investigation into the matter, the officer said. Based on his complaint, a case was registered.

During investigation, police found that the duo, after returning from China, took the Foreign Medical Graduates’ Examination (FMGE) conducted by the Medical Council of India, between 2012 and 2014, but did not qualify, Mr. Srinivas said.

“As they did not clear the screening test conducted by the National Board of Examination and obtained fabricated medical registration certificates illegally by paying money to Anantha Kumar in 2017,” he said.

Further explaining the modus operandi of Anantha Kumar, the Addl CP said that the accused used to download the genuine certificates of candidates from their database and erase data/details except for registration certificate number and replace them with the details of his ‘clients’, including the photograph in the certificate and deliver the fabricated certificates.