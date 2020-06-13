Two medicos of NIMS test positive for virus

HYDERABAD

13 June 2020

Results of 63 others are awaited

The total number of healthcare professionals at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) who were detected with COVID-19 reached 46 as two post-graduate students from the institute tested positive for coronavirus.

The two post-graduate students who took the examinations from June 1to June 7 were seated one after the other in the examination hall. Around 65 students took the examinations. The results of the samples of the remaining 63 medical students were awaited.

To date, apart from five faculty members, 17 resident doctors, six nurses, nine technicians, nine workers had tested positive.

Following the theory exams in June first week, practical exams at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences would be held from June 17.

While students from Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College want their theory exams scheduled to be held from June 20-24 to be postponed, NIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president G Srinivas said post-graduate students from the institute wanted practical exams to be conducted as per schedule from June 17.

“We spoke to all resident doctors who want the practical exams to be conducted by making special arrangements for the two who tested positive,” Dr. Srinivas said.