Two Maoists surrender in Kothagudem

Two members of the CPI (Maoist) Local Organising Squad (LOS) operating in the border mandal of Charla in Bhadrachalam Agency turned themselves in on Saturday, police said.

The duo identified as Gattupalli Suresh, 25, and Bodika Bheemaiah alias Bheemanna, 34, who originally hail from Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in the district headquarters town on Saturday afternoon. They had been working for the banned outfit for the past six years, police said. They initially worked as militia members in the outlawed organisation for three years and were subsequently appointed as Charla LOS members.

Police said the duo had quit the proscribed outfit unable to bear “harassment” at the hands of Maoist leaders and wanted to lead a better life by joining the mainstream.

Commandant, CRPF 141 Battalion-Bhadrachalam Hari Om Khare and Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth were present.