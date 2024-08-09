GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Maoists surrender before police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

The police identified the surrendered Maoists as Vetti Laxmaiah alias Kallu, 22, of Kistarampadu village in Charla mandal of Telangana and Mallam Deva, 32, of Gollapalli village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Updated - August 09, 2024 07:43 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 07:34 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Two Maoists, including a dalam member of the CPI (Maoist) Charla-Sabari area and a Chhattisgarh-based Local Organising Squad (LOS) member of the banned outfit, surrendered before the police in Kothagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

The police identified the surrendered Maoists as Vetti Laxmaiah alias Kallu, 22, of Kistarampadu village in Charla mandal of Telangana and Mallam Deva, 32, of Gollapalli village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. The duo surrendered before Bhadrari Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju and the officials of the CRPF 141 and 81 Battalions in Kothagudem, police said.

Laxmaiah had earlier worked as bodyguard of Azad, the divisional committee member of the CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitarama Raju (BK-ASR) division, for some time. According to police sources, the duo cited ‘disillusionment’ with the Maoist ideology as the main reason for their surrender.

