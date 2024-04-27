Two Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender before police in Bhadrachalam

April 27, 2024 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

A militia commander and a member of a frontal organisation of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh turned themselves in before the police in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

Police identified the surrendered cadre as Podium Idumaiah alias Harish, militia commander of Nimmalagudem Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC), and Uike Mutyalakka, a member of DAKMS, a frontal outfit of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), both hailing from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

The duo surrendered before Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Paritosh Pankaj. Police said that the duo joined the mainstream to lead a peaceful life after being disillusioned with the Maoist ideology.

