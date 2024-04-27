GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender before police in Bhadrachalam

The duo surrendered before Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Paritosh Pankaj.

April 27, 2024 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A militia commander and a member of a frontal organisation of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh turned themselves in before the police in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

Police identified the surrendered cadre as Podium Idumaiah alias Harish, militia commander of Nimmalagudem Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC), and Uike Mutyalakka, a member of DAKMS, a frontal outfit of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), both hailing from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

The duo surrendered before Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Paritosh Pankaj. Police said that the duo joined the mainstream to lead a peaceful life after being disillusioned with the Maoist ideology.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.