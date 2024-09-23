Two Maoists from Chhattisgarh and a Maoist local courier held in Telangana’s Charla mandal

A Chhattisgarh-based Maoist leader of the rank of State Committee Member, an underground Maoist cadre and a ‘Maoist courier’ were arrested by the Charla police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

The police identified the arrested trio as Kartam Joga alias Rajesh, 55, presently in-charge of the Technical Department and Military Wing, DKSZCM, South Bastar, CPI (Maoist), Punem Jogal, 20, member of Local Organising Squad (LOS), Basaguda, Chhattisgarh, and Geetha Gayatri, 43, a ‘Maoist courier’, a native of Charla in Telangana.

Joga was involved in around 11 separate incidents of exchange of fire with the police in Chhattisgarh, including the one at Tadmetla in the strife-torn Dantewada district of the neighbouring State, in which 75 CRPF jawans were killed in 2010, police said.

He hails from Burkulanka village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district and carries a reward of ₹20 lakh on his head.

He along with the duo was returning to the forest hideout in Chhattisgarh after undergoing treatment for some health issue in Warangal, when they were apprehended by the police at Danavaipeta village in Charla mandal on Monday morning.