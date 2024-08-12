Two Maoists, both hailing from Andhra Pradesh, surrender before police in Telangana’s Mulugu district

Two Maoists, including a member of the protection team of a top Maoist leader, surrendered before police in Mulugu district headquarters on Monday evening.

Dudla Teja Amarnath Reddy alias Arjun, 26, an Area Committee Member (ACM) and Gali Narayana Reddy alias Raj Kumar, 36, a Maoist cadre, turned themselves in before Mulugu Superintendent of Police P. Shabarish. Both hail from Andhra Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, Amarnath was part of the protection team of Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad, a CPI (Maoist) State committee member and divisional committee secretary of Bhadradri Kothagudem-Alluri Sitarama Raju committee.

Amarnath and Narayana carried rewards of ₹4 lakh and ₹1 lakh on their heads, respectively.