Two Maoists arrested in Gundala mandal

CPI (ML-New Democracy) Kothagudem sub-division committee secretary Vishwanatham alias Azad and his accomplice, a senior cadre of the party, were arrested by the police in Gundala mandal in the early hours of Monday, police said.

According to police sources, the duo were apprehended near a bridge across Mallannavagu stream in Gundala mandal during a vehicle-checking drive while they were heading towards Yellandu on a bike.

Azad was wanted in several cases registered against him under various sections of the IPC and also the Arms Act in the limits of Gundala, Laxmidevipalli, Palvancha rural and Allapalli police stations, police said.

He along with several other members of the underground squad of the outfit allegedly took part in an exchange of fire with the police in Rollagadda forest area of Gundala mandal in July this year, police added.

The police also charged him with instigating local villagers to attack the police party soon after the Rollagadda incident. The arrested duo were produced before the media by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), Bhadradri-Kothagudem, A Ramana Reddy, in Yellandu police station on Monday.