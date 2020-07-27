Two Maoist supporters escape police

Two bike-borne youths, suspected to be Maoist sympathisers, escaped from police during a vehicle checking drive, leaving behind their bike at Bandirevu crossroads near Dummugudem in the early hours of Sunday.

Sources said that a police team tried to intercept a bike heading towards Charla at Bandirevu crossroads early on Sunday morning.

Police seized the bike and recovered CPI(M) revolutionary literature, including pamphlets and wall posters on the ongoing ‘Martyrs’ Week’. A probe is on to nab the duo.