Telangana

Two Maoist supporters escape police

Two bike-borne youths, suspected to be Maoist sympathisers, escaped from police during a vehicle checking drive, leaving behind their bike at Bandirevu crossroads near Dummugudem in the early hours of Sunday.

Sources said that a police team tried to intercept a bike heading towards Charla at Bandirevu crossroads early on Sunday morning.

Police seized the bike and recovered CPI(M) revolutionary literature, including pamphlets and wall posters on the ongoing ‘Martyrs’ Week’. A probe is on to nab the duo.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 8:41:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/two-maoist-supporters-escape-police/article32200332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY