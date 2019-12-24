Two ‘Maoist couriers’ held

Two “couriers” of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, including a medical shop owner, were nabbed and a consignment of medicines consisting of saline bottles seized from them by a special party police team near R-Kothagudem village in Charla mandal on Sunday evening, the police said on Monday. The blood test reports of four “ailing Maoists”, suspected to have been suffering from vector-borne diseases, and a medical prescription, were also recovered from the duo by the police team in a joint vehicle-checking drive with the CRPF personnel near the border village, the police added.

The duo was identified as Madakam Rama alias Ramesh, 22, of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, and I Prabhudas, 42, owner of a medical shop of Charla mandal.

They were apprehended while on their way to the forest fringe area along the inter-State border to "handover" the consignment of medicines to the rebels operating in the insurgency-hit south Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, according to the police. The confiscated consignment included 56 bottles of Ringer's Lactate (RL) solution, 50 each cannula fixators and injection sets and 11 injection valves. The seized blood test reports pertained to diagnosis of malaria and dengue, police sources added.