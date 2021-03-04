Two ‘Maoist couriers’ arrested, explosive materials seized

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

04 March 2021 23:08 IST

The Bhadrachalam sub-division police on Thursday arrested eight alleged Maoist couriers along with explosive materials from two separate places in Dummugudem and Charla mandals.

A police team nabbed two bike-borne ‘Maoist couriers’ during vehicle checking drive at Reguballi in Dummugudem mandal at around 11 a.m. on Thursday. The police recovered 50 electrical detonators and a bundle of fuse wire from the duo.

Based on the duo’s confession, the Dummugudem police alerted the Charla police, who in turn apprehended six ‘Maoist couriers’ moving along with explosive substances near the bus stand in Charla town later in the day, police said.

Around 300 electrical detonators and other explosive substances were seized from their possession. According to the police, the eight Maoist couriers obtained the explosive materials from their associates engaged in blasting work at the construction sites of the upcoming Sitarama lift irrigation and another project clandestinely at the behest of ultras of Narasampet-Gundala area committee of the outlawed outfit.