Two lorry drivers injured in head-on collision in Jagtial

Published - November 22, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two lorry drivers sustained injuries in a severe head-on collision near Kondagattu in Jagtial district during the early hours of Friday. The impact of the crash was so intense that the drivers were trapped inside the mangled cabins of their vehicles.

The injured drivers have been identified as identified as Devilal and Veeraiah. The collision occurred around 4:45 a.m. when a cotton-laden lorry heading towards Gujarat collided with a marble-laden lorry traveling from Rajasthan to Karimnagar.

Police suspect that one of the drivers may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident. The force of the impact completely destroyed the cabins of both lorries.

Local police arrived at the scene and, with the help of earth movers, extricated the trapped drivers. Both injured individuals were rushed to Jagtial government hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is reported to be serious.

