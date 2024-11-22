 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Two lorry drivers injured in head-on collision in Jagtial

Published - November 22, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two lorry drivers sustained injuries in a severe head-on collision near Kondagattu in Jagtial district during the early hours of Friday. The impact of the crash was so intense that the drivers were trapped inside the mangled cabins of their vehicles.

The injured drivers have been identified as identified as Devilal and Veeraiah. The collision occurred around 4:45 a.m. when a cotton-laden lorry heading towards Gujarat collided with a marble-laden lorry traveling from Rajasthan to Karimnagar.

Police suspect that one of the drivers may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident. The force of the impact completely destroyed the cabins of both lorries.

Local police arrived at the scene and, with the help of earth movers, extricated the trapped drivers. Both injured individuals were rushed to Jagtial government hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is reported to be serious.

Published - November 22, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / road accident / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.