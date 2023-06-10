‘Two leaders responsible for present condition Andhra Pradesh is in’

June 10, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao made a veiled attack on leaders of both the ruling party and Opposition party of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh saying “two leaders are responsible for the present fate of Andhra Pradesh”.

“Leaders from Andhra Pradesh are more inclined to campaigning than doing something concrete on the ground. A leader in the past claimed about the hi-tech ruling. What happened to that?” asked Mr. Harish Rao while participating in ‘Good Governance Day’ held at the Collectorate as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations here on Saturday.

The Minister said that one can appreciate the progress and development that has been taking place in Telangana if they visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka and observe the reality there. “Allowing us to stand tall with pride, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been extending Good Governance despite the new State facing several problems. Telangana employees are getting higher wages than employees of other States. The Centre has been copying our schemes and implementing them,” Mr. Harish Rao pointed out.

“Several leaders claimed that Hyderabad will be in the dark due to lack of power and there will be Naxalites if the Telangana State was formed. You are seeing what happened now and this is the result of Good Governance,” he said.