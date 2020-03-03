Two labourers were killed in an accident that took place at Kallakal Industrial Area late Monday night. According to sources, crane wire of the boiler snapped resulting in the crane collapsing killing two workers on the spot and injuring two other persons in Maha Lakshmi Steel Industries. The deceased were identified as 42-year-old Suman of Nalgonda district and 40-year-old Mahesh Yadav from Madhya Pradesh. It was suspected that the wire snapped due to heavy weight. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and Manoharabad police registered a case and are investigating.
Two labour killed in factory accident
Crane cable snaps
