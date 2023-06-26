HamberMenu
Two killed, six injured in clash over land dispute in Telangana

June 26, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KUMARAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a 60-year-old woman, were killed and six others injured in a violent clash between two families over a land dispute at Jakkulapalli village in Rebbena mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday afternoon.

An altercation between members of two farmer families of the village over a long-simmering land dispute turned into a pitched battle in an agricultural field. Armed with axes and knives, a 10-member group allegedly attacked the other group, killing two persons on the spot, sources said.

In the melee, six others belonging to both groups suffered multiple injuries. The deceased were identified as Narsaiah, 30, and Bakkakka, 60.

Two seriously injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Mancherial and others were admitted to the government hospital in Bellampalli. The condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, senior police officials visited the spot and reviewed the situation. A police picket was posted in the village to defuse tension and prevent untoward incidents.

