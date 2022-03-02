Two killed, seven injured in road accident

Two persons were killed and seven others suffered injuries in a road accident at Medchal here on Tuesday night.

The victims are Gourab Singh (23) and Bibu Singh (24), who worked at one Srinkath Reddy canteen. The injured are Sudeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Jithan Singh, Raghavender Singh, Prabhakar Singh, Sumith Singh and Rahul Singh.

According to the police, the accident took place around 11.45 p.m. when the victims along with the injured were travelling towards Suchitra circle from Medchal in a car when the driver, Bibu Singh (24), lost control and crashed into the road median near Medchal check-post. A case was registered and a probe is on.