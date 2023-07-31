Two killed, one injured in road accident

July 31, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

A youngster and his 10-year-old brother were killed in a road mishap, while another person riding with them on the same two-wheeler, sustained injuries in Shamirpet on Sunday evening.

Police said that Mahesh, 20, was dropping off his younger brother, Krishna, at his school hostel when they met with an accident.

“Mahesh was riding the bike with two people, including Krishna and Gurumurthy. Preliminary enquiry revealed that Mahesh lost control over the vehicle, a sports bike, and crashed into an electric pole in Babaguda village on Shamirpet road,” said the police.

While Mahesh and Krishna succumbed on the spot due to severe head injuries, Gurumuthy was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

A case was booked under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and the bodies were shifted for post mortem examination.