Two killed, one injured in road accident

A Tollywood junior artist and a gardener were killed while another person suffered severe injuries in a road accident at Gachibowli here on Friday evening.

According to police, the accident took place around 5 p.m. near Ella Hotel, when the wounded D. Rohit, 25, a businessman from HMT Hills, drove the SUV at a high speed and lost control of the wheels.

The SUV crashed into the pavement and hit the hotel’s gardener Nayakuni Maheshwari, 38, who was watering the plants at the entry gate of the hotel before it turned turtle.

Rohit along with his friend S. Gayathri, a junior artist from KPHB Colony, was returning from Holi celebrations. They were going towards IIIT Junction when the accident took place.

Both, Maheshwari and Gayathri suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while Rohit is battling for life at a private hospital in the area.

Maheshwari was a native of Lankala village in Narva mandal of Narayanpet district. Police said that a blood alcohol concentration test would be conducted to know if Rohit was under the influence of alcohol.

A case was registered and a probe is on.