Two killed on Hyderabad-Warangal highway near Bibinagar

Two persons were killed instantly after their pick-up van rammed into the rear of a stationary truck on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway in Bibinagar police limits in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

The duo were identified as 19-year-old driver Anil of Parvatagiri mandal and 24-year-old Khaleel, a flower merchant, of Warangal. It was reported that Khaleel was a frequenter to Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur flower market, and Anil was a hired driver.

Police said the accident took place around 5 a.m., when the duo in their van were driving back to Warangal with the load of flowers.

Although causes for the accident were not clear, police suspect drowsy driving and reasons of visibility may have caused the accident.

The van was mangled beyond recognition and the victims were stuck in the accident debris till the police intervened and extricated them.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who was on his way to his Palakurthi constituency at around 7.30 a.m., stopped by at the scene on the highway and enquired with police about the victims. He expressed concern over fatal road accidents for various reasons and urged road users to be aware and alert.