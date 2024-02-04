Two killed in Vanasthalipuram road accident

February 04, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Two men on a motorcycle were killed in a road accident when a speeding lorry rammed them during the early hours of Saturday at Vanasthalipuram.

Police said that A. Veera Venkata Satyanarayana, 36, and Iddara Satish, 38, were both daily wage labourers who were heading to Vanasthalipuram from Kukatpally. “The men slowed down and tried to take a U-turn at Vanasthalipuram at around 7 a.m. when the lorry, bearing the number TS 09 UD 9599, dashed them from behind and ran over them,” said the police.

The Vanasthalipuram police arrested lorry driver Mohd Rafi after booking him under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC.